Huron Church At Dorchester Construction Starts Wednesday

Wednesday July 3rd, 2024, 8:30am

Construction
The Windsor Utilities Commission are replacing the watermain at Huron Church Road and Dorchester Road starting on Wednesday.

The southbound curb lane on Huron Church Road will be closed at Dorchester Road until the end of the day on Friday, July 5th, and will reduce Huron Church Road southbound traffic to two lanes.

