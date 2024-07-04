Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare Appoints New Vice Presidents

Shannon Landry will be leaving her executive position at Bluewater Health to take on the role of Vice President Restorative Care and Chief Nursing Executive at HDGH in Windsor.

During her eight-year tenure at Bluewater Health, Landry has made significant contributions to the hospital and local healthcare delivery. As Chief Nursing Executive & Vice President of Clinical Support Services, she transformed professional practice supervisor model, led the health human resources strategy, spearheaded the integration of the quality and risk programs, and sponsored the organization’s Culture of Kindness. Landry is commended for her leadership throughout the pandemic, as well as her passion for a positive patient experience and patient & family-centred care approach.

In September, Landry will assume her new role as Vice President of Restorative Care and Chief Nursing Executive at HDGH. In her new role, she will contribute to the overall strategic direction and operational oversight of nursing and clinical best practice for the delivery of exceptional patient and family-centred care in the Restorative Care program.

“We are thrilled to have Shannon join the HDGH team. Her extensive experience and proven leadership abilities will undoubtedly enhance the quality of care we provide to our patients. She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from her increasingly complex roles within acute care and at the ministry level. As a Windsor native, we look forward to welcoming Shannon and her husband home,” said Bill Marra, President & CEO, HDGH.

Landry is a registered nurse with a Diploma in Nursing from St. Clair College, a BScN from McMaster University, and a Master’s in Nursing Administration from the University of Toronto. With a background as a passionate neonatal intensive care nurse, she has spent the last 24 years of her career in leadership roles, including 14 years in executive positions. In addition to her professional achievements, Landry has been an active member of various boards throughout the community, contributing her expertise to governance and community health initiatives.

In addition Tammy Kotyk has been appointed as the new Vice President of Mental Health and Addictions. Kotyk has been an invaluable member of HDGH since 2012, holding various leadership roles, most recently as the Integrated Director of Outpatient & Community Mental Health Services. She has proved herself as a strategic, results-focused and innovative Director in this role. Most notably, leading the development of the Mental Health and Addictions Urgent Crisis Centre, which was opened at the height of the pandemic and continues to support clients in crisis. Tammy’s commitment to advancing Mental Health and Addiction care across Windsor-Essex further solidifies HDGH’s position as a leader in mental health and addictions services.