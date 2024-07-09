Hospice Rubber Duck Race This Saturday

This Saturday, 5,000 rubber ducks will splash into the water at Lakeview Park in Belle River, competing to be the first duck to float across the finish line as a fundraiser for The Hospice.

Tickets are 20.00 each for a change to win the grand prize of $20,000.

Race time is 12noon.

You can get your tickets here.