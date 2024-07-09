Hospice Rubber Duck Race This Saturday
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday July 9th, 2024, 6:30pm
This Saturday, 5,000 rubber ducks will splash into the water at Lakeview Park in Belle River, competing to be the first duck to float across the finish line as a fundraiser for The Hospice.
Tickets are 20.00 each for a change to win the grand prize of $20,000.
Race time is 12noon.
You can get your tickets here.
