Hospice Rubber Duck Race This Saturday

Tuesday July 9th, 2024, 6:30pm

Lakeshore
0
0

This Saturday, 5,000 rubber ducks will splash into the water at Lakeview Park in Belle River, competing to be the first duck to float across the finish line as a fundraiser for The Hospice.

Tickets are 20.00 each for a change to win the grand prize of $20,000.

Race time is 12noon.

You can get your tickets here.

