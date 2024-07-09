Mainly SunnyNow
Health Unit Reports Another Week Of A High Number Of Opioid Overdoses

Tuesday July 9th, 2024, 4:34pm

Health
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit’s Opioid and Substance Use Notification System has issued an Alert regarding a high number of opioid overdoses in the Windsor-Essex area between June 30th and July 6th of 2024.

Twenty-two opioid overdoses were reported amongst Emergency Department  visits during this period, seventeen of which involved Fentanyl.

This is one of several alerts that have been issued in the past few weeks

  • Between June 23rd and June 29th of 2024, seventeen opioid overdoses were reported during Emergency Department visits during this period, thirteen of which involved Fentanyl.
  • Between June 16th and June 22nd, eighteen opioid overdoses were reported amongst Emergency Department visits during this period, thirteen of which involved Fentanyl.
  • Between June 2nd and 8th when, fifteen opioid overdoses were reported during Emergency Department visits during that period, nine of which involved Fentanyl.
  • Between May 26th and June 1st of 2024, there were also fifteen Opioid overdoses reported by local hospitals during that period, eight of which involved Fentanyl.

Partners involved in the WECOSS, including the WECHU, Windsor Regional Hospital, Essex Windsor-EMS, Erie Shores Healthcare, and Police Services, continue to monitor this increase and are working to understand more about these reported cases.

