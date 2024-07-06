Habitat For Humanity Windsor-Essex Celebrates 30 Years

Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex (HFHWE) hosted a community Family Fun Event, complete with a Makers’ Market, live music, games, prizes, a staff and volunteer Olympiad to celebrate 30 years on Saturday.

Over the past three decades, HFHWE has built, repaired, and restored more than 115 homes – transforming lives and neighborhoods. That includes 85 families who have found strength, stability, and independence through owning a Habitat home.

“As we enjoy this special day, we also look to the future with renewed energy and determination”, states Fiona Coughlin, CEO, Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex. “There are still many families in our community who need our help. With your continued support, we will keep building, keep repairing and keep restoring – ensuring that everyone has a safe place to call home” adds Coughlin.

To honour the visionaries who started this movement in our region 30 years ago, Joe O’Neil and Angie Pare were on hand to cut the 30th Anniversary cake; their legacy lives on in every nail hammered, every wall raised, and every smile on the face of a Habitat Homeowner.

The most anticipated part of the day was drawing the winner of the Spring Power Build 50/50 draw, with a seed pot sponsored by BK Cornerstone. 706 donors contributed $27,430 to the draw, which meant that one lucky winner brought home $13,715. Congratulation to long time Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex ReStore volunteer, Lynn Chalut.