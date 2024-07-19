Essex-Windsor EMS Reports A Gradual Decrease In Code Blacks

Periods when there are no Essex-Windsor EMS ambulances available due to strains in the health-care system, known as code blacks, are gradually decreasing. In addition, times when only one to three ambulances are free to respond to calls, known as code reds, are also falling.

Essex-Windsor EMS is projecting a 3% increase in the number of high-acuity calls it responds to and a 13% decrease in low-acuity responses in 2024.

The decrease in low-acuity calls “can be attributed to the success of the Mobile Integrated Healthcare Community Paramedicine (MIHCP) program within Essex-Windsor EMS, as well as the ongoing work of the Windsor Essex Ontario Health Team and all of its partners,” said Justin Lammers Chief, Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Service in a report to County Council.

The chief also reported that as of the start of June, two additional ambulances are now deployed 24 hours per day, 7 days per week.

Essex-Windsor EMS is in the process of refreshing its master plan, with a report expected by early 2025 on the results and recommendations.