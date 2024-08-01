Drowning In Lakeshore

A teenager has passed away after being pulled from Lake St. Clair.

OPP said that around 2:24pm Wednesday, they received a report of an individual in distress in the lake.

Emergency responders arrived on scene and located an unresponsive individual in the water. The individual was transported to a local hospital.

Despite the efforts of first responders and medical personnel, a 16-year-old from Tilbury was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The incident remains under investigation and there is no concern for public safety.