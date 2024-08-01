Drowning In Lakeshore
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday July 31st, 2024, 8:38pm
A teenager has passed away after being pulled from Lake St. Clair.
OPP said that around 2:24pm Wednesday, they received a report of an individual in distress in the lake.
Emergency responders arrived on scene and located an unresponsive individual in the water. The individual was transported to a local hospital.
Despite the efforts of first responders and medical personnel, a 16-year-old from Tilbury was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
The incident remains under investigation and there is no concern for public safety.
