Downtown Windsor Celebrates Canada Day With Arts Fair

Families and art enthusiasts enjoyed arts and crafts, complimentary hands-on arts and crafts workshops, spin art, face painting booths, and patriotic giveaways, including Canada Day flags, pins, and more at the Canada Day Arts Fair in Downtown Windsor.

The Fair included a lineup of local artisans, performances by stilt walkers, and sets by DJ Evolution and musician Paul Beresford.