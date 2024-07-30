Derek Hough Brings Dance For The Holidays To The Colosseum Stage

Dance superstar Derek Hough brings Dance for the Holidays to The Colosseum stage for an all-ages performance on Sunday, November 10th at 8:00pm.

As a four-time Emmy Award winner and 13-time nominee, Derek Hough is the most nominated choreographer in Television Academy history. Over his career, Hough has appeared in film, television, and stage projects as an actor, including a recurring role in ABC’s Nashville.

His stage performances include Radio City Music Hall’s Spring Spectacular co-starring alongside Laura Benanti and the critically acclaimed production of Footloose in which he starred as the male lead in London’s West End. Hough starred with Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande, Martin Short, and Harvey Fierstein in NBC’s Hairspray Live!

In 2020, Hough joined the hit ABC series Dancing with the Stars as part of the judging panel. In addition, Hough joined Jennifer Lopez and Ne-Yo at the judge’s table for the NBC series World of Dance for four seasons.

Dance for the Holidays is an all-new joyous celebration of the most festive time of the year. With jingle bells and sleigh bells, holiday carols, and cheer, Hough’s latest dance spectacular is a show-stopping event for the whole family. Fans will be thrilled and delighted as Hough and his cast of phenomenal dancers bring your favourite holiday tunes to life through dance, from the well-sung classics to modern pop hits with all of the incredible choreography, exciting stage production, and dance mastery that audiences have come to expect. Creative team and EMMY winners, Napoleon and Tabitha Dumo, co-create, direct, and supervise choreography for the tour. The show is produced by Greg Young of Mojave Ghost, a Tony and Drama Desk Award-nominated producer. Young has produced award-winning Broadway shows (Little Women), Las Vegas Residencies (Derek Hough: No Limit), and live tours (Derek Hough Symphony of Dance).

Tickets go on sale on Friday, August 2nd at 10:00am.