Demolition Starts At Windsor’s Former Sears Store

Thursday July 18th, 2024, 3:20pm

City News
0
0

Work is well underway to bring down the former Sears store at Deconshire Mall.

For the past few months, contractors have been gutting the inside, and this week, they began to fill in the basement with sand.

Sears’ Windsor store closed on January 14th, 2018, when all the company’s Canadian assets were liquidated. The mall acquired the property in August 2018.

It was a Spirit Halloween in October 2020, and from June 2021 to April 2022, it operated as the mass vaccination location for Windsor.

The mall says that redevelopment plans will be announced in the future.

