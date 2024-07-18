Deal For Windsor Essex Community Housing Corporation Workers



Windsor Essex Community Housing Corporation and CUPE 543.6 have reached a contract agreement that was ratified on Tuesday, July 16th, 2024.

“Our focus throughout these discussions was to ensure that our members feel safe, valued, and supported in their roles, and this agreement moves towards those priorities,” said Krysta Glovasky-Ridsdale, Bargaining Unit Chair for CUPE 543.6. “We believe that this agreement will mark a positive step forward in fostering a secure and healthy work environment.”

Negotiations focused on enhancing overall health and safety measures within the workplace with the goal of fostering a secure and supportive environment for all employees.

“We are delighted to have reached this agreement with CUPE 543.6,” said Fabio Costante, Chair of the WECHC Board of Directors. “This agreement underscores WECHC’s commitment to improving not only health and safety standards within the workplace but also employee satisfaction. Through collaboration and constructive dialogue, we have achieved a positive resolution that will benefit the entire organization, and we look forward to continuing this partnership in the future as we advance the WECHC together.”