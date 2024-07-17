Mostly CloudyNow
22 °C
71 °F
Chance Of ShowersWed
27 °C
81 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudThu
23 °C
73 °F		SunnyFri
27 °C
81 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

County Road 43 South of Shields Avenue Closed Friday

Wednesday July 17th, 2024, 9:06am

Construction
0
0

SONY DSC

County Road 43 (Banwell Road) in the Town of Tecumseh will be closed to all traffic south of Shields Avenue on Friday July 19th, 2024 from 7:00am to 6:00pm for the installation of a storm sewer.

There will be access to Tecumseh Vista Academy from County Road 22 (E.C. Row Expressway) during the closure.

The work is part of the ongoing reconstruction of County Road 42, which remains closed in both directions with local access only to residents and businesses from County Road 43 to Lauzon Road.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message