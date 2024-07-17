County Road 43 South of Shields Avenue Closed Friday

County Road 43 (Banwell Road) in the Town of Tecumseh will be closed to all traffic south of Shields Avenue on Friday July 19th, 2024 from 7:00am to 6:00pm for the installation of a storm sewer.

There will be access to Tecumseh Vista Academy from County Road 22 (E.C. Row Expressway) during the closure.

The work is part of the ongoing reconstruction of County Road 42, which remains closed in both directions with local access only to residents and businesses from County Road 43 to Lauzon Road.