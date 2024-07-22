Construction Starts On Ojibway Parkway
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday July 22nd, 2024, 7:33am
Ojibway Parkway between Broadway Street and Morton Drive will be reduced to one lane in each direction for road rehabilitation.
Turning will be restricted at Sprucewood Avenue and Weaver Road intersections.
The work is expected to last until the end of September.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook