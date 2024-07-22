SunnyNow
21 °C
69 °F
Chance Of ShowersMon
28 °C
82 °F		Chance Of ShowersTue
29 °C
84 °F		Chance Of ShowersWed
27 °C
81 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Construction Starts On Ojibway Parkway

Monday July 22nd, 2024, 7:33am

Construction
0
0

Ojibway Parkway between Broadway Street and Morton Drive will be reduced to one lane in each direction for road rehabilitation.

Turning will be restricted at Sprucewood Avenue and Weaver Road intersections.

The work is expected to last until the end of September.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message