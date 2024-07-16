Construction Alert: Lauzon Parkway Road Closure
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday July 16th, 2024, 4:59pm
Lauzon Parkway will be closed at the VIA Rail tracks between Catherine Street and Lauzon Line for rail crossing repairs this Thursday.
Work starts at 7:00am to 7:00pm.
