Construction Alert: Lauzon Parkway Road Closure

Tuesday July 16th, 2024, 4:59pm

City News
0
0

Lauzon Parkway will be closed at the VIA Rail tracks between Catherine Street and Lauzon Line for rail crossing repairs this Thursday.

Work starts at 7:00am to 7:00pm.

