City Of Windsor Investing $1 Million For Phase 1 Of Full-Size Cricket Pitch At Derwent Park

Work will soon be underway to construct its first City-owned full-size cricket pitch at Derwent Park.

Phase 1 of this ambitious project will see the installation of a cricket pitch complete with fencing, player benches and irrigation. The full project will be completed in six phases and will include the construction of washroom budlings, dressing rooms, trails, picnic tables, a patio area and solar lighting. Upon completion, the project will invest over $7.5 million into Derwent Park, further establishing it as a premier destination for sports and outdoor activities.

Located between Forest Glade Drive and the E.C. Row Expressway, Derwent Park spans 32 acres, offering ample space for the new cricket pitch and existing scenic trails. The City aims to complete the first phase of this project by the spring of 2025, with further phases to be completed as part of the future 2025 capital budget. Derwent Park currently features 650 metres of gravel and natural trails that wind through a picturesque woodlot along the eastern edge of city land. These trails will be enhanced and extended as part of the ongoing development, creating a vibrant and accessible recreational area for all residents.

Phase 1: Installation of cricket pitch, player benches and irrigation and drainage system

Phase 2: Installation of path around cricket pitch and access to parking lot, wayfinding signage, solar lighting, benches

Phase 3: Cricket field lighting, batting/practice cages, shade for player benches, cricket pitch lighting and wayfinding signage

Phase 4: Washroom buildings with dressing rooms, picnic tables, patio area, storage area

Phase 5: Updated parking lot area

Phase 6: Widening and upgrading of trails and solar lighting

“The construction of the City of Windsor’s first full-size cricket pitch is a testament to our dedication to Building Windsor’s Future by promoting healthy and active living for our residents. Through investing in growth, Derwent Park will become a hub for an increasing number of cricket enthusiasts and a beautiful green space for everyone to enjoy,” said Mayor Drew Dilkens.