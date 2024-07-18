SunnyNow
17 °C
63 °F
Mainly CloudyThu
22 °C
72 °F		Mainly SunnyFri
27 °C
81 °F		SunnySat
29 °C
84 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Cinema 1 To Close

Thursday July 18th, 2024, 9:00am

Business
0
0

Photo: Cinema 1 Facebook

Cinema 1 at Devonshire Mall is set to close when its lease expires at the end of the month.

The store, which has been in the mall for over 23 years, says the entire catalogue will continue to be available to purchase online at Cinema1.ca.

They also will still have locations in Guelph, Hamilton, and London.

The last day in Windsor is July 27th, 2024.

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message