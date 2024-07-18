Cinema 1 To Close

Cinema 1 at Devonshire Mall is set to close when its lease expires at the end of the month.

The store, which has been in the mall for over 23 years, says the entire catalogue will continue to be available to purchase online at Cinema1.ca.

They also will still have locations in Guelph, Hamilton, and London.

The last day in Windsor is July 27th, 2024.