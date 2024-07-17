CloudyNow
22 °C
72 °F
Chance Of ShowersWed
27 °C
81 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudThu
23 °C
73 °F		SunnyFri
27 °C
81 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Church’s Texas Chicken Coming To East Windsor

Wednesday July 17th, 2024, 10:09am

Business
0
0

Church’s Texas Chicken is set to open a second Windsor location in the coming months.

It is the second location for the chain, which opened a location on Huron Church in 2022.

The site was the longtime home of Bob Reaume Sports and Galaxy Records, both of which have moved to 5400 Tecumseh Road East, next to Parts Source.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message