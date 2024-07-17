Church’s Texas Chicken Coming To East Windsor
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday July 17th, 2024, 10:09am
Church’s Texas Chicken is set to open a second Windsor location in the coming months.
It is the second location for the chain, which opened a location on Huron Church in 2022.
The site was the longtime home of Bob Reaume Sports and Galaxy Records, both of which have moved to 5400 Tecumseh Road East, next to Parts Source.
