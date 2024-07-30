Brave Campaign Raises Over $325,000 For Local Cancer Care

The Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation’s inaugural Show Us Your Brave campaign has officially raised over $325,000 in support of cancer care.

Show Us Your Brave challenged people to show bravery in support of the 1 in 8 in our community who will face a cancer diagnosis. Among the many ways to show bravery, was the opportunity to rappel 170 feet down the CIBC Building in downtown Windsor. On June 22nd, 2024, Brave Day took place, where 90 people raised funds and participated in this unique challenge.

Four local cancer survivors, Mark Pastorious, Heather Chauvin, Shannon Kadar, and Pamela Gebrayel were 2024 Show Us Your Brave Campaign Ambassadors. Each bravely shared their experience receiving treatment at the Windsor Regional Cancer Centre.

Pamela received treatment in both London and Windsor and is advocating for care close to home. She says “The hardest part of treatment in London was being separated from family and loved ones. There’s nothing like being home and being in your own bed and your own space when you don’t feel well.”

Dr. Sindu Kanjeekal, Chief of Oncology at the Windsor Regional Cancer Centre, says community support is integral to advancing cancer care in our community. Dr. Kanjeekal knows firsthand the impact of progressing treatment and care with campaigns like Show Us Your Brave. “This is a huge step forward for our community and it is only possible because of our successful recruitment of new oncologists and because of the funds raised locally to purchase all the specialized equipment that we need to treat patients close to home.”

Funds from this campaign support the implementation of vital programs like the Stem Cell Transplant Program and Breast Reconstruction, and support initiatives that focus on patient’s physical, mental, and emotional well-being. 100% of funds raised stays local and supports cancer patients in our community.