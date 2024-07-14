SunnyNow
65-Year-Old Stopped Again For Stunt Driving

Sunday July 14th, 2024, 5:27pm

LaSalle
0
0

A 65-year-old driver was pulled over for stunt driving a second time by the same LaSalle Police officer.

Police say the female driver was stopped in the area Front Road and Laurier Drive travelling 102 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone.

The vehicle was towed and her license suspended.

