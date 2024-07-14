65-Year-Old Stopped Again For Stunt Driving
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday July 14th, 2024, 5:27pm
A 65-year-old driver was pulled over for stunt driving a second time by the same LaSalle Police officer.
Police say the female driver was stopped in the area Front Road and Laurier Drive travelling 102 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone.
The vehicle was towed and her license suspended.
