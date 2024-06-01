Windsor Student’s Poem Wins A $10,000 Grant For Habitat For Humanity Windsor-Essex

A Windsor student was among the winners of the Habitat for Humanity national writing contest, in which children from across Canada share heartwarming poems and stories about what home means to them.

Grade 6 student Qinhao Z. from Windsor wins a $10,000 grant for Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex for his entry “The meaning of home”.

“This contest puts the power in the hands of the youth in our community; they have the skills and the passion to help change the world,” says Fiona Coughlin, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex. “Teachers and school administrators who bring this contest into the classroom should be celebrated, this year alone more than $15,000 was raised by 576 local students who entered the contest – a record setting year for participation. These funds will directly support the construction of affordable homes in Sandwich Town. The students are truly Habitat Heroes.”

Qinhao and his classmates celebrated the occasion with a pizza party hosted by Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex on behalf of the contest sponsors.

To read all the winning entries, visit www.meaningofhome.ca/page/winners2024.