NEWS >
SunnyNow
19 °C
67 °F
Mainly SunnyTue
22 °C
72 °F		ClearingWed
28 °C
82 °F		Chance Of ShowersThu
29 °C
84 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Windsor Resident Celebrating $100,000 Encore Win

Tuesday June 11th, 2024, 1:37pm

City News
0
0

Umberto Vadori of Windsor matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the May 25, 2024 ONTARIO 49 draw to win $100,000.

Vadori, a retiree, says he has been playing the lottery for decades and always adds ENCORE. “I was at the store checking my ticket when I saw the words ‘Big Winner’ appear on the screen. I double checked it a few times to make sure,” he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings.

In the moment, his was in disbelief and shock. His first instinct was to go home and call his son. “He sarcastically asked me, ‘What is it? Did you win the lottery?'” he said. “Sure enough, I did!”

The winning ticket was purchased at Mac’s on Wyandotte Street in Windsor.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message