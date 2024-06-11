Windsor Resident Celebrating $100,000 Encore Win

Umberto Vadori of Windsor matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the May 25, 2024 ONTARIO 49 draw to win $100,000.

Vadori, a retiree, says he has been playing the lottery for decades and always adds ENCORE. “I was at the store checking my ticket when I saw the words ‘Big Winner’ appear on the screen. I double checked it a few times to make sure,” he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings.

In the moment, his was in disbelief and shock. His first instinct was to go home and call his son. “He sarcastically asked me, ‘What is it? Did you win the lottery?'” he said. “Sure enough, I did!”

The winning ticket was purchased at Mac’s on Wyandotte Street in Windsor.