Windsor Celebrates Canada Day With Downtown Arts Fair

Downtown Windsor will host the third annual Canada Day Arts Fair on July 1st, featuring over 25 vendors offering a diverse array of handmade crafts and unique art, transforming University Avenue into a vibrant celebration of local talent.

Located between Pelissier Street and Freedom Way from 10:00am to 2:00pm, the Canada Day Arts Fair aims to unite the community of Windsor and Essex County in a festive atmosphere. Attendees can expect an impressive lineup of local artisans, performances by stilt walkers, and energetic sets by DJ Evolution and musician Paul Beresford, ensuring a lively celebration of Canadian pride.

Families and art enthusiasts alike will enjoy complimentary hands-on arts and crafts workshops, spin art, face painting booths, and patriotic giveaways, including Canada Day flags, pins, and temporary tattoos.

“We’re thrilled to showcase our community’s talent at the Canada Day Arts Fair. It’s a wonderful way to celebrate Canada Day and support local artists. Whether you’re here for the Parade, art, performances, or family activities, there’s something for everyone to enjoy,” said Chris McLeod, DWBIA Chair.

For more information, visit downtownwindsor.ca/canadaday.