WEATHER: Wednesday June 5th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday June 5th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Wednesday June 5th, 2024.
Cloudy. Showers beginning in the morning. Risk of a thunderstorm. Local amount 10 mm. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 26. Humidex 34. UV index 4 or moderate.
