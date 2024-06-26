WEATHER: Wednesday June 26th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday June 26th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Wednesday June 26th, 2024.
Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind south 20 km/h becoming west 20 late in the afternoon. High 26. Humidex 33. UV index 7 or high.
