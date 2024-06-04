WEATHER: Tuesday June 4th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday June 4th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Tuesday June 4th, 2024.
Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h near noon. High 30. Humidex 36. UV index 8 or very high.
Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook