Partly CloudyNow
16 °C
61 °F
Mainly SunnyTue
30 °C
86 °F		ShowersWed
26 °C
79 °F		Chance Of ShowersThu
23 °C
73 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

WEATHER: Tuesday June 4th, 2024

Tuesday June 4th, 2024, 7:00am

Weather
0
0

Here is the weather for Tuesday June 4th, 2024.

Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h near noon. High 30. Humidex 36. UV index 8 or very high.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message