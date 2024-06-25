WEATHER: Tuesday June 25th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday June 25th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Tuesday June 25th, 2024.
Cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Wind south 20 km/h becoming southwest 40 gusting to 60 in the morning then diminishing to 20 gusting to 40 early in the afternoon. High 31. Humidex 40. UV index 7 or high.
