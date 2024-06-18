SunnyNow
WEATHER: Tuesday June 18th, 2024

Tuesday June 18th, 2024, 7:00am

Weather
Here is the weather for Tuesday June 18th, 2024.

Sunny early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 34. Humidex 43. UV index 10 or very high.

