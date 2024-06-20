WEATHER: Thursday June 20th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday June 20th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Thursday June 20th, 2024.
A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming north 30 km/h late in the afternoon. High 32. Humidex 40. UV index 10 or very high.
