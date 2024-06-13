CloudyNow
WEATHER: Thursday June 13th, 2024

Thursday June 13th, 2024, 7:00am

Here is the weather for Thursday June 13th, 2024.

A mix of sun and cloud. 60 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning then increasing to 40 gusting to 60 early in the afternoon.

High 31. Humidex 37. UV index 9 or very high.

