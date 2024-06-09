WEATHER: Sunday June 9th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday June 9th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Sunday June 9th, 2024.
A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 60 in the morning then increasing to 40 gusting to 60 in the afternoon. High 22. UV index 8 or very high.
