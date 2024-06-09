Partly CloudyNow
13 °C
55 °F
Chance Of ShowersSun
22 °C
72 °F		Chance Of ShowersMon
18 °C
64 °F		SunnyTue
23 °C
73 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

WEATHER: Sunday June 9th, 2024

Sunday June 9th, 2024, 7:00am

Weather
0
0

Here is the weather for Sunday June 9th, 2024.

A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 60 in the morning then increasing to 40 gusting to 60 in the afternoon. High 22. UV index 8 or very high.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message