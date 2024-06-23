WEATHER: Sunday June 23rd, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday June 23rd, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Sunday June 23rd, 2024.
A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 27. Humidex 35. UV index 9 or very high.
