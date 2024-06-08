WEATHER: Saturday June 8th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday June 8th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Saturday June 8th, 2024.
Sunny. Increasing cloudiness in the morning then 40 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. High 23. UV index 8 or very high.
