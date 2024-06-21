WEATHER: Friday June 21st, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday June 21st, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Friday June 21st, 2024.
A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming north 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 31. Humidex 41. UV index 10 or very high.
Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook