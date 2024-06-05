Mainly SunnyNow
Watch For Strays On Streetcorners This Week

Wednesday June 5th, 2024, 11:05am

The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society Strays on Streetcorners fundraiser is back this week.

From June 6th through 8th the Windsor/ Essex County Humane Society is holding its largest fundraising event of the year. Volunteers will be stationed at major intersections throughout Windsor, Lasalle, Amherstburg, and Tecumseh collecting donations from passing cars.

Volunteers will be out from 7:15am to 9:15am and 3:30pm to 5:30pm on Thursday, June 6th and Friday, June 7th, and from 10:30am to 2:30pm on Saturday, June 8th.

Donations collected during the campaign help to fund the shelters’ humane programs, including adoption, the rescue of sick and injured domestic and wild animals, spay/ neuter of community cats, and public humane education. The summer months are typically the busiest at the Humane Society, with an influx of animals coming through the shelter’s doors in need of care, while donations are lower during these critical months than other times of the year.

If you’d like to support the campaign, get your change ready volunteers, or text STRAYS to 20222 to make a one-time $10 donation.

