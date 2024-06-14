Watch For Eastbound E.C. Row Expressway Nightly Closures/Daily Reductions

Eastbound E.C. Row Expressway will have nightly closures between Banwell Road and Lauzon Parkway for milling and paving.

During the daytime, the expressway will be open through the construction zone but reduced to one lane with lowered speeds.

Work starts at 8:00pm to 6:00am starting on Sunday, June 16th, until Friday, June 28th, 2024.