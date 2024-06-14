Mostly CloudyNow
23 °C
74 °F
SunnySat
25 °C
77 °F		SunnySun
30 °C
86 °F		CloudyMon
34 °C
93 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Watch For Eastbound E.C. Row Expressway Nightly Closures/Daily Reductions

Friday June 14th, 2024, 4:15pm

Construction
0
0

Eastbound E.C. Row Expressway will have nightly closures between Banwell Road and Lauzon Parkway for milling and paving.

During the daytime, the expressway will be open through the construction zone but reduced to one lane with lowered speeds.

Work starts at 8:00pm to 6:00am starting on Sunday, June 16th, until Friday, June 28th, 2024.

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message