Watch For E.C. Row Expressway Ramp Closures

Wednesday June 5th, 2024, 2:43pm

Construction
0
0

The E.C. Row Expressway’s eastbound off-ramp to Dougall Avenue and the Dominion Boulevard on-ramp to the eastbound expressway will be closed as a part of variable message sign installation.

Northbound Dominion traffic can use Norfolk Street and southbound Dominion traffic can use West Grand Boulevard to access the eastbound expressway. Through lanes on the expressway will be remain open during this work.

The work starts at 7:00am on June 6th through 6:00pm on June 7th, 2024

