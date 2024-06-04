Viking Pump Canada Celebrates 100 Years With 100 Trees

Viking Pump Canada celebrated its 100th anniversary by adding 100 trees to the Chrysler Canada Greenway in Essex.

“As we started planning the 100th anniversary of Viking Pump of Canada, we considered the longevity of our company and its importance in today’s world,” said Amy Maxey, Business Line Director. “This reflection brought us to ERCA, offering us a chance to celebrate our sustainability and contribute to the sustainability of our local environment.”

Staff from Viking Pump Canada joined volunteers and the Essex Region Conservation Foundation to plant these trees on May 29th along the Harrow section of the Chrysler Canada Greenway.

Viking Pump Canada Inc. has been manufacturing and distributing quality industrial pumps and pump systems since 1924.