Vendors Wanted For Downtown Windsor Canada Day Arts Fair

The Downtown Windsor BIA is seeking enthusiastic vendors for the 2024 Canada Day Arts Fair, taking place on Monday, July 1st, from 10:00am to 2:00pm on University Avenue West, between Pelissier Street and Ouellette Avenue.

The DWBIA is welcoming vendors who can offer a diverse array of products and services and contribute to the creativity and community pride on display, including but not limited to:

Arts and Crafts: Handmade products, artwork, jewelry, clothing, etc.

Food and Beverage: Prepared foods, snacks, ice cream, refreshments, etc.

Entertainment: Face painters, craft stations, live music, etc.

Vendors must have the necessary licenses and permits to operate in Windsor and provide their own equipment, such as tents, tables, chairs, and power sources. Additionally, vendors should be capable of accepting various payment methods, including cash, credit cards, and mobile payments.

“Our 2024 Canada Day Arts Fair is going to be an unforgettable experience and community celebration,” said Debi Croucher, Executive Director of the Downtown Windsor BIA. “In addition to a fabulous Arts Fair, celebrations will include live entertainment, face painters, stilt walkers, hands-on workshops for kids.

Vendor fees are $30 per space for non-members of the DWBIA and $25 for members. Registration is open on a first-come, first-served basis, and space is limited.

For more details and to apply, visit downtownwindsor.ca/canadaday.

