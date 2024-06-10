CloudyNow
Vacant East Windsor House Fire Under Investigation

Monday June 10th, 2024, 11:56am

Windsor Police  has launched an investigation following a suspicious fire at a vacant residential building in East Windsor.

Police say the fire broke out just after 11:00pm on June 7th, 2024  at a abandoned house in the 2600 block of Richmond Street. The building was engulfed in flames, which spread to two neighbouring properties.

No injuries were reported because of the incident, but the aforementioned buildings sustained over $500,000 in damages. The Windsor Police Arson Unit is treating the fire as suspicious.

Investigators urge residents and business owners in the area to check their surveillance or dashcam footage for possible evidence. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

