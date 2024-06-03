UWindsor To Celebrate 5,000 Graduates

The University of Windsor is set to celebrate the academic achievements of more than 5,000 students at its 2024 Spring Convocation. The ceremonies will be held at the Toldo Lancer Centre over four days, from June 4th to June 7th.

“This year’s convocation holds special significance as it honours graduates who faced the challenge of missing their high school graduations due to the pandemic,” said University of Windsor Registrar Ray Darling.

The University will also award honorary degrees to three individuals who are leaders in their fields.

Receiving honorary degrees are: