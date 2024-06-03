UWindsor To Celebrate 5,000 Graduates
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday June 3rd, 2024, 1:57pm
The University of Windsor is set to celebrate the academic achievements of more than 5,000 students at its 2024 Spring Convocation. The ceremonies will be held at the Toldo Lancer Centre over four days, from June 4th to June 7th.
“This year’s convocation holds special significance as it honours graduates who faced the challenge of missing their high school graduations due to the pandemic,” said University of Windsor Registrar Ray Darling.
The University will also award honorary degrees to three individuals who are leaders in their fields.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Receiving honorary degrees are:
- Gail Donner, professor emerita and former dean at the Lawrence Bloomberg Faculty of Nursing, University of Toronto
- Allan Gregg, co-founder of Decima Research and the Strategic Counsel
- Wanda Thomas Bernard, PhD, C.M., O.N.S., Canadian Senator for Nova Scotia
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook