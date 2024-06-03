UWindsor Appoints New Dean Of Science

The University of Windsor has appointed Cláudio Verani, professor of chemistry and Associate Dean in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences at Wayne State University, to a five-year term as Dean of the Faculty of Science effective July 15th.

“We are very pleased to have attracted a scholar of Dr. Verani’s experience and stature to this role following a highly competitive search,” said Provost Robert Aguirre. “He will provide crucial leadership in our teaching and research missions, advancing faculty, staff, and student excellence.”

Conducting research in bio-inorganic and in physical-inorganic chemistry, Verani has developed comprehensive externally funded programs relevant to electron transport in molecular electronics, and to the mechanistic understanding of fuel production from water. He is also interested in environmentally benign metal recovery and corrosion mitigation and in the past, has worked on metal-containing drugs that inhibit tumour cell growth.

His teaching has spanned a broad range of courses, from introductory courses in chemistry to intermediate bioinorganic chemistry, to advanced symmetry and group theory, adding when appropriate the concepts of flipped classes, primary literature search, and the development of projects and public presentations.

“I am humbled by the opportunity to serve the institution at a moment where there is tangible ambition to lead in education and become an even stronger research and scholarship powerhouse, well beyond Ontario and Canada,” Verani said.