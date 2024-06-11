SunnyNow
18 °C
64 °F
Mainly SunnyTue
22 °C
72 °F		ClearingWed
28 °C
82 °F		Chance Of ShowersThu
29 °C
84 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Tentative Agreement Reached With Border Workers

Tuesday June 11th, 2024, 11:47am

Local News
0
0

The Government of Canada and the Public Service Alliance of Canada have reached a tentative agreement for approximately 11,000 employees.

The  collective agreement will include wage enhancements and employee benefits.

Details will be shared once the deal is ratified.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message