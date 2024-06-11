Tentative Agreement Reached With Border Workers
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday June 11th, 2024, 11:47am
The Government of Canada and the Public Service Alliance of Canada have reached a tentative agreement for approximately 11,000 employees.
The collective agreement will include wage enhancements and employee benefits.
Details will be shared once the deal is ratified.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook