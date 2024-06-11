Tecumseh Twilight Car Show Registration Now Open

The Town of Tecumseh is looking for car enthusiasts and vintage vehicle aficionados to showcase your vehicle at Tecumseh Twilight’s Classic Car Show.

All Classic Car Show registrants will have the opportunity to win a Gas Card for their participation in the car show.

It takes place at McAuliffe Park located at 2391 St. Alphonse Street on Friday July 26th, 2024.

You can register to RSVP your spot in the Car Show here https://forms.gle/c4cqkEFFnGYFA8Tf6.