Tecumseh To Host Firefighter Combat Challenge Saturday

Thursday June 6th, 2024, 11:02am

Tecumseh Fire & Rescue Services and Tecumseh Recreation Services are hosting the F7 Festival on Saturday, June 8th, at Tecumseh Fire Station 2, 5520 Walker Road.

This year’s F7 Festival is a family-friendly event where spectators can watch local firefighters and firefighter students compete in a combat challenge.

Known as the “toughest two minutes in sports,” the firefighter combat challenge has individual participants, tandem, or relay teams suit up in full gear and race head-to-head in an intense obstacle course full of weights, fire hoses, stairs, mannequins, and more. There will be activities for children in the Kids Zone, and food/drinks will be available for purchase.

It runs from 10:30am to 4:00pm.

