Summer Festival Preview: Carrousel Of The Nations Week 1
Kevin McQuaid Jr.
Wednesday June 12th, 2024, 5:30pm
This weekend and next, Windsorites can delight in the tastes, sounds and traditions of many cultures and many nations in our own backyard.
Cultures will present their greatest music, dance, history, art, and especially the food of their country at various stops all over the city.
Friday, June 14th
- Bavarian Village, 1367 Drouillard Road
- Caribbean Village, 2410 Central Avenue
- Greek Village, 3052 Walker Road
- Mexican Village, 400 Erie St. East Suite 3
- Middle Eastern Village, 1808 Labelle Street
- Polish Village Windsor, 1275 Langlois Avenue
- Polish Beach Club Village, 697 Fox Pl. Colchester
- Scottish Village, 1340 Tecumseh Rd East
Saturday, June 15
- Bavarian Village, 1367 Drouillard Road
- Canadian Village, 525 Argyle Road
- Caribbean Village, 2410 Central Avenue
- Croatian Village, 4895 8th Concession Road
- Dutch Village, 86 Wigle Ave, Unit 1, Kingsville
- Filipino Village, 935 Northwood Street
- Ghanaian Village, 2760 Howard Avenue
- Greek Village, 3052 Walker Road
- Hungarian Village, 790 Hanna St East
- Macedonian Village, 5225 Howard Avenue
- Mexican Village, 400 Erie St. East, Suite 3
- Middle Eastern Village, 1808 Labelle Street
- Polish Village, 1275 Langlois Ave, Windsor
- Polish Beach Club Village, 697 Fox Pl. Colchester
- Portuguese Village Leamington, 217 Talbot Street West, Leamington
- Scottish Village, 1340 Tecumseh Rd East
- Serbian St. Dimitrije Village, 2690 Seminole Street
Sunday, June 19
- Bavarian Village, 1367 Drouillard Road
- Canadian Village, 525 Argyle Road
- Caribbean Village, 2410 Central Avenue
- Croatian Village, 4895 8th Concession Road
- Filipino Village, 935 Northwood Street
- Ghanaian Village, 2760 Howard Avenue
- Greek Village, 3052 Walker Road
- Hungarian Village, 790 Hanna St East
- Macedonian Village, 5225 Howard Avenue
- Mexican Village, 400 Erie St. East, Suite 3
- Middle Eastern Village, 1808 Labelle Street
- Polish Village, 1275 Langlois Avenue
- Polish Beach Club Village, 697 Fox Place, Colchester
Each Village has its own dates, hours, locations, programs and menus. Visitors are encouraged to plan ahead by visiting the festival website www.carrouselofnations.com. Admission to all villages is free of charge.
