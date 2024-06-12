Summer Festival Preview: Carrousel Of The Nations Week 1

This weekend and next, Windsorites can delight in the tastes, sounds and traditions of many cultures and many nations in our own backyard.

Cultures will present their greatest music, dance, history, art, and especially the food of their country at various stops all over the city.

Friday, June 14th

Bavarian Village, 1367 Drouillard Road

Caribbean Village, 2410 Central Avenue

Greek Village, 3052 Walker Road

Mexican Village, 400 Erie St. East Suite 3

Middle Eastern Village, 1808 Labelle Street

Polish Village Windsor, 1275 Langlois Avenue

Polish Beach Club Village, 697 Fox Pl. Colchester

Scottish Village, 1340 Tecumseh Rd East

Saturday, June 15

Bavarian Village, 1367 Drouillard Road

Canadian Village, 525 Argyle Road

Caribbean Village, 2410 Central Avenue

Croatian Village, 4895 8th Concession Road

Dutch Village, 86 Wigle Ave, Unit 1, Kingsville

Filipino Village, 935 Northwood Street

Ghanaian Village, 2760 Howard Avenue

Greek Village, 3052 Walker Road

Hungarian Village, 790 Hanna St East

Macedonian Village, 5225 Howard Avenue

Mexican Village, 400 Erie St. East, Suite 3

Middle Eastern Village, 1808 Labelle Street

Polish Village, 1275 Langlois Ave, Windsor

Polish Beach Club Village, 697 Fox Pl. Colchester

Portuguese Village Leamington, 217 Talbot Street West, Leamington

Scottish Village, 1340 Tecumseh Rd East

Serbian St. Dimitrije Village, 2690 Seminole Street

Sunday, June 19

Bavarian Village, 1367 Drouillard Road

Canadian Village, 525 Argyle Road

Caribbean Village, 2410 Central Avenue

Croatian Village, 4895 8th Concession Road

Filipino Village, 935 Northwood Street

Ghanaian Village, 2760 Howard Avenue

Greek Village, 3052 Walker Road

Hungarian Village, 790 Hanna St East

Macedonian Village, 5225 Howard Avenue

Mexican Village, 400 Erie St. East, Suite 3

Mi­ddle Eastern Village, 1808 Labelle Street

Polish Village, 1275 Langlois Avenue

Polish Beach Club Village, 697 Fox Place, Colchester

Each Village has its own dates, hours, locations, programs and menus. Visitors are encouraged to plan ahead by visiting the festival website www.carrouselofnations.com. Admission to all villages is free of charge.