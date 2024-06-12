Several Local Restaurants Make Top 100 List For Outdoor Dining

Several local restaurants have made the OpenTable list of the 100 best restaurants in Canada for outdoor dining.

OpenTable’s Top 100 Brunch Restaurants in Canada for 2024 is generated from over 1.1 million verified OpenTable diner reviews and dining metrics from February 1st, 2023 to January 31st, 2024. Restaurants with a minimum threshold of tagged diner reviews were considered and evaluated by a compilation of unique data points, including diner ratings, the percentage of five star reviews, the number of alerts set, the percentage of reservations made in advance and direct searches. Metrics were weighted to comprise an overall score. The qualified restaurants were then ranked by the percentage of reviews for which “Outdoor Dining” was selected as a special feature. The resulting list appears A-Z, by Province, not in ranked order.

Locally those patios are:

The Sandbar Waterfront Grill in Lakeshore

Harbour House Waterfront Eatery

The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Windsor Riverside

You can find the fill list here.