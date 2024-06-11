Seven Local Community Organizations To Receive Funding From The Gordie Howe Bridge Community Benefits Plan
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday June 11th, 2024, 2:37pm
Seven organizations serving Sandwich/west Windsor are the latest recipients of the $200,000 Gordie Howe International Bridge Community Benefits Plan.
The funding is part of the Community Organization Investment initiative, which offers grants of up to $25,000 to organizations serving the communities closest to the project. Seven organizations from Windsor and six from Detroit were selected following an application and review process.
Funded projects will be delivered between July 2024 and June 2025, including:
- Windsor Symphony Orchestra: Education, community outreach and concert programming
- CJAM Student Media: 2024 Higher Grounds Music Festival
- Windsor-Essex Community Housing Corporation: Kickstarting the West
- Society of Saint Vincent de Paul: Fridge/freezer purchase and programming support
- Bike Windsor Essex: Virtual guided bicycle tours
- Assumption University: Father Joe Quinn Education Series
- Sisters of the Holy Names of Jesus and Mary: Family activities and events
