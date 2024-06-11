Seven Local Community Organizations To Receive Funding From The Gordie Howe Bridge Community Benefits Plan

Seven organizations serving Sandwich/west Windsor are the latest recipients of the $200,000 Gordie Howe International Bridge Community Benefits Plan.

The funding is part of the Community Organization Investment initiative, which offers grants of up to $25,000 to organizations serving the communities closest to the project. Seven organizations from Windsor and six from Detroit were selected following an application and review process.

Funded projects will be delivered between July 2024 and June 2025, including:

