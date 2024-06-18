Route Changes Coming To Transit Windsor

Transit Windsor is making changes to some routes this September.

The route changes will be part of the Transit Windsor 2023 City Council-approved service plan. These changes include the implementation of 2 new routes, Route 115 and Route 305, and the elimination of the Dominion 5 route.

These new routes will help streamline transit service and move towards being a transfer-based system as identified in the More Than Transit Master Plan. The Tunnel route is also being adjusted as part of these changes.

A public open house will be held on Wednesday, July 3 rd, 2024 from 9:00am to 11:00am and from 3:00pm to 7:00pm at St Clair College in the main lobby for members of the public and St Clair College students to provide comments and ask any questions from Transit Windsor staff in attendance.

The Changes:

Route 115

A primary route that is similar to the Dominion 5 route.

Streamlined service from the Windsor International Transit Terminal to St. Clair College Terminal.

Service in both directions for the entire route.

Route 305

A local route that provides service to residential areas of South Windsor.

Will start and end at Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare Terminal and St Clair College Terminal.

Tunnel Bus

Will no longer service Little Caesars Arena and instead end its trip to Detroit at the Rosa Parks Transit Centre.