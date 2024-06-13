Roundabout Construction On County Road 42 Starts Monday

Construction of a roundabout at County Road 42 and County 43 intersection gets underway on Monday.

County Road 42 will be closed in both directions, with local access only to residents and businesses from County Road 43 (Banwell Road) to Lauzon Road. Works to be completed include the construction of the roundabout and re-alignment of County Road 43 from the City of Windsor boundary to County Road 42, improvements to Tecumseh Concession Road 11, the installation of new storm sewers and water mains, and the addition of multi-use trails.

The full road closure is expected to last about three months. Motorists should avoid the area or anticipate increased traffic congestion. Detour signs will direct traffic around County Road 42 between Lauzon Parkway and County Road 19 (Manning Road), as well as County Road 43 between County Road 22 (E.C. Row Expressway) and County Road 42. Access to local businesses and residences will be maintained, but other traffic should follow the detours.

The construction of the roundabout and other enhancements at the County Road 42 and County Road 43 intersection are Phase 2 of the reconstruction of the corridor between the City of Windsor boundary and County Road 19. The multi-year project will increase road capacity and enhance neighbourhood connectivity in the area. It includes widening County Road 42 to five lanes, building new roundabouts, and constructing bicycle lanes, sidewalks and multi-use trails.

The contract for construction of Phase 2 of the multi-year project has been awarded to Green Infrastructure Partners for $22 million. Phase 1, which involved utility relocation and construction of new storm and sanitary sewers, was completed in 2023. The estimated cost of the entire project is $90 million to $100 million.