Road Closures In Sandwich Town To Start This Week

Sunday June 9th, 2024, 9:14am

Bridge / Parkway
0
0

Construction on improvements in Old Sandwich Town will kick into high gear this week with rolling full closures of Sandwich Street within active construction zones starting June 12th for up to six months.

Construction activities will continue to take place in the following segments:

  • Chappell Avenue to Prince Road
  • Prince Road to South Street
  • South Street to Brock Street
  • Brock Street to Chewett Street

Traffic is being detoured around the active work zone as follows:

  • All truck traffic will use Russell Street for both directions of travel.
  • All non-truck traffic will use Peter Street for northbound travel and Russell Street for southbound travel.

Construction will occur 7:00am to 7:00pm.

This work will allow crews to remove old concrete and reinstall pavement, curbs, sidewalks, driveway aprons, etc.

